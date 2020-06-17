Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) versus DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (NASDAQ:DGRLY) Financial Analysis

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million 0.11 -$103.02 million ($0.81) -1.01 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.52 billion 0.14 $65.68 million N/A N/A

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Risk and Volatility

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lonestar Resources US and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 1 4 0 0 1.80 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 633.50%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -52.79% -6.05% -1.35% DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 2.66% 0.76% 0.07%

Summary

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

