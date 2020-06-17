Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.76

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $6.89. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1,561,234 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.18.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

