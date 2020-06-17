Mainstream Group (ASX:MAI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), 611,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million and a P/E ratio of -26.33.

In other news, insider John Plummer bought 1,721,429 shares of Mainstream Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$688,571.60 ($488,348.65). Insiders purchased 1,741,429 shares of company stock valued at $694,652 over the last quarter.

Mainstream Group Company Profile (ASX:MAI)

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include middle office, investment administration, fund accounting, unit registry, and company secretarial services to various investment and fund managers.

