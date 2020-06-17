MAN (FRA:MAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.54

Man SE (FRA:MAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.54 and traded as high as $46.70. MAN shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 81,307 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.54.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

