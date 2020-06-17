Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.69. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 118,861 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $181.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11.

In other Mandalay Resources news, Senior Officer Belinda Elaine Labatte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$41,914.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,945.49. Also, Director Abraham Jonker sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total transaction of C$49,153.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,207.87. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,100 shares of company stock worth $164,467.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

