MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 57.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,552,000 after acquiring an additional 127,018 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 113,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $498.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $526.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.