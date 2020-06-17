Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 23,503 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

