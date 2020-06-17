Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 53,969 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

