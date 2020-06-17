Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 7,251 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE:ITGR opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti raised their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.