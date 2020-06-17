Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Radian Group worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RDN opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDN shares. B. Riley raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

