Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,715 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,198,000 after purchasing an additional 990,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,350,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

L stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.