Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

