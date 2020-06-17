Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.64 Million Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,419,000 after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

