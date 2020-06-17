Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.08 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

