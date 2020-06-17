Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,024 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Sealed Air worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sealed Air by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sealed Air by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:SEE opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

