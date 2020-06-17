Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 21,050 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Coherus Biosciences worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CHRS opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $77,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

