Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

