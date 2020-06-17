Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 282,955 Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 282,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.83% of Jounce Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNCE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.37. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.21). Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 28.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.