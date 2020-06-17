Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,455 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

