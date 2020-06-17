Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.60

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $6.55. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 74,965 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDF. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.76.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

