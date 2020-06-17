Medibank Private (ASX:MPL) Shares Up 1.8%

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.87 ($2.04) and last traded at A$2.86 ($2.03), 10,990,108 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.81 ($1.99).

The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.95.

In related news, insider Tracey Batten bought 15,715 shares of Medibank Private stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of A$44,787.75 ($31,764.36).

About Medibank Private (ASX:MPL)

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

