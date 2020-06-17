Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Shares Up 2.7%

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)’s share price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €102.85 ($115.56) and last traded at €102.60 ($115.28), approximately 1,032,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €99.86 ($112.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.05. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 28.03.

About Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

