Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives $25.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $628.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

