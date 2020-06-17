Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.40. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

