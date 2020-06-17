METRO AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Trading Up 6.1%

METRO AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

METRO AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. It operates through the Metro Wholesale and Real segments. The Metro Wholesale segment consists of wholesale business including warehouse and delivery primarily for business-to-business customers. The Real segment provides German food retail business for business-to-consumer customer.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for METRO AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for METRO AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.