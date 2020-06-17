MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.84, approximately 23,020,646 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 29,932,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.48.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 852.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

