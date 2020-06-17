MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MGM stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $1,097,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,502,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

