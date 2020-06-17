Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,465.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

