Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,465.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.