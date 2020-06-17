Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,500.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 231,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.1% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,465.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.