Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Stock Price Up 0%

Midas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 234,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 345,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Midas Gold from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

About Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

