Milton (ASX:MLT) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$3.70 ($2.62) and last traded at A$3.78 ($2.68), 419,893 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.83 ($2.72).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18.

About Milton (ASX:MLT)

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm also invests in trusts, real estate, and mortgages. Milton Corporation Limited was founded in 1938 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

