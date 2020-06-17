Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,204,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $354.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,486.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.