MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,562,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

