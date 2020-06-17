MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $74,343,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 101,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $160.22 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $162.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.