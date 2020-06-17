MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF stock opened at $377.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.60. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $257.38 and a twelve month high of $393.48.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.