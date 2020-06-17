MML Investors Services LLC Buys 14,420 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,608,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,371 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 731.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 726,693 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 549,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 106,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 343,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

