MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,803 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.17% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 862.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $3,240,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter.

FSMB stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

