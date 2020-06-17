MML Investors Services LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

