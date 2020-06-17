MML Investors Services LLC Has $536,000 Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.