MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

