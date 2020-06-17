MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ball by 10.6% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

BLL stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.