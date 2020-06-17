MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,709 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $30,872,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

HBI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

