MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $113,129,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,593,000 after acquiring an additional 716,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after buying an additional 457,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.82.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

