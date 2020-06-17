MML Investors Services LLC Sells 109,854 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 109,854 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 162,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PPT stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.