MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Edison International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,363,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 151,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

