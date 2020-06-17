MML Investors Services LLC Sells 298 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,921 shares of company stock valued at $101,503,826 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $372.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 146.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.65. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $379.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.57 and a 200 day moving average of $267.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

