MML Investors Services LLC Sells 37,894 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,894 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,810,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.