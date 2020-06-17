MML Investors Services LLC Sells 981 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $426.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.18. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

