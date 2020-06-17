Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $647.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

